Funeral held in Lancaster for Councillor Janice Hanson

The Mayor Councillor Joyce Pritchard lead civic mourners as the funeral of Councillor Janice Hanson took place at Lancaster & Morecambe crematorium.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:55 am

City councillors wore ceremonial navy blue robes for the occasion and the mayor’s beadle was in top hat and tails carrying the mace to lead the mourners.

Mourners lined the road outside the crematorium to pay tribute to Councillor Janice Hanson who died earlier this month.

1. The hearse carrying the coffin of Councillor Janice Hanson arrives at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Councillor Janice Hanson arrives at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Mourners at the funeral of Councillor Janice Hanson at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Mourners at the funeral of Councillor Janice Hanson at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Mourners at the funeral of Councillor Janice Hanson at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Mourners at the funeral of Councillor Janice Hanson at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Mourners at the funeral of Councillor Janice Hanson at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Mourners at the funeral of Councillor Janice Hanson at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Lancaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 5