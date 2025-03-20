Funeral details announced for 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson as family ask well-wishers to ‘line the streets to create a sea of love’

The family of young footballer Poppy Atkinson have announced the details of her funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten-year-old Poppy, who played for Morecambe Girls as well as Kendal United U12 girls’ team, died after being struck by a car during a football training session at Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria.

She had her heart set on becoming a professional footballer like her idols Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Kobbie Mainoo and Lionel Messi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her funeral is to take place on Monday March 24, and her family have given details of the route the cortege will take.

Poppy dreamt of becoming a professional footballer like her idols.

They have asked those wishing to pay their respects by “lining the pavements to create a sea of love” and “to honour Poppy’s bright, football-filled spirit” to wear something red – the colour of Poppy’s favourite football team, Manchester United – or any football shirt.

The cortege will pass Oxenholme Station at 10.40am and then Kendal Leisure Centre and Kirkbie Kendal School at 10.45am.

The procession will then arrive at Kendal Parish Church for the funeral service at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppy will then be taken to her final resting place, leaving Kendal Parish Church at around 12.15pm, travelling through the town centre via Highgate, the town hall, New Road and Aynam Road.

Poppy pictured with her younger brother Edward.

While the funeral service is open to all (space allowing), the burial will be private.

Announcing the funeral details, Poppy’s family also thanked the community for their support in recent weeks.

"Over these impossibly tough weeks, your kindness, through messages, hugs, and quiet acts of support, has kept us standing,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To see our community, and even strangers afar, wrap around us like this...there are no words.

"But please know that your love has been our light in these very difficult and tragic times.”

A Lancaster man, 40, was arrested and released under investigation after the incident on March 5.

A fundraiser set up by two of Poppy’s uncles has so far raised more than £46,000, with all money going towards supporting the funding of Poppy's memorial, as well as supporting grassroots football teams across the UK.

To donate to Poppy's fundraiser, visit the Go Fund Me page online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-poppy-atkinson-a-rising-football-star