Fundraising in memory of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson hits almost £30k

An outpouring of support for the family of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson, who died last week after being struck by a car as she played football, has seen £30,000 raised in less than a week through a fundraising page.

Poppy died during a football training session at Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria on Wednesday March 5 after an incident involving a car on the pitch.

A Lancaster man, 40, was arrested and released under investigation.

She had her heart set on becoming a professional footballer like her idols Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Kobbie Mainoo and Lionel Messi.

Poppy Atkinson died on March 5.

She played for both Kendal United's U12 girls team and Morecambe Girls.

Two of Poppy’s unclues, Gary Gregory and Thomas Atkinson, set up a fundraiser, with all money raised going towards supporting the funding of Poppy's memorial, as well as supporting grassroots football teams across the UK.

So far, almost £30,000 has been raised in less than a week.

Donations have flooded in from across the country, including many grassroots football teams such as Cleethorpes Town U13 Girls, Carnforth Rangers, Grange United and Milnthorpe Juniors Under 11s.

Poppy and her younger brother Edward.

The uncles paid tribute to Poppy on the GoFundMe page, saying: “Poppy’s infectious energy, determination, and love for football touched countless lives in her community and beyond.

“A petite yet formidable player, Poppy represented Kendal United and the county U12 teams with pride, playing up an age group.

“Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football.

"The hole in our lives and so many around us that Poppy leaves is enormous, we will never be whole again. This world has lost a spirit like no other, she was a force of nature. She was so special, she was too good for this world.

“Let’s unite to give Poppy’s family the strength they deserve. Together, we honour a girl whose light will never fade.”

You can add to the donations online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-poppy-atkinson-a-rising-football-star?qid=5df65982f9d9d23940eac11dc012381f

Meanwhile, a Bispham dad has also pledged to help Poppy’s family.

Danny Bend, 33, has a six-year-old stepdaughter, Lottie, who plays football for local side BJFF.

Danny will be walking from the BJFF playing pitch to the ground in Morecambe where Poppy used to play – a distance of just over 42 miles.

He will be joined by another dad whose daughter plays for BJFF, while some of Poppy’s club coaches may be taking part too.

To support Danny’s campaign, go online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/poppy-atkinson?qid=5df65982f9d9d23940eac11dc012381f