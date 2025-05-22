Fundraising event for Lancaster Music Co-op is cancelled

An event planned to support Lancaster Music Co-op has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration of literature, travel and music was due to be held at Lancaster University on Friday evening, and included a talk by acclaimed screen, stage and radio writer Jeff Young.

Jeff was to be joined in conversation by Andrew Barker, the university’s director of library services, to talk about the travels he documented in his book Wild Twin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the conversation, Co-op bands Guerrilla Biscuits and The Owlys were due to perform sets in the atmospheric Great Hall Complex which has welcomed such legends as U2, New Order and Dire Straits.

Jeff Young.

The event was organised to boost Lancaster Music Co-op’s fundraising to fit out its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street, which has been undergoing major structural repairs.

However, organisers have now said the evening has been cancelled.

They said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, it is with heavy hearts that we have to announce that tomorrow’s event with Jeff Young at Lancaster University has been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re very sorry to all those who have bought tickets and want to reassure everyone that they will be refunded in full in due course.

“The idea of the event remains alive, and we are already working on rescheduling it. Please stay tuned.

"Thanks to Jeff, the university team, the bands and crew involved for working behind the scenes to organise the event thus far. We’ll hopefully be able to announce the new date soon.

"In the meantime, the Co-op cracks on. We hope to see some of you ar our next monthly night next Friday, 30th May.”