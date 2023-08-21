Fundraiser launched as family pays tribute to six-year-old Lancaster girl who died after being hit by a van

Millie Gribble died in hospital from her injuries on Thursday, two days after the incident in Garstang Road, Barton.

Two other children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 13, suffered less serious injuries but remain in hospital for treatment.

Millie's family, who live in Skerton, were by her bedside when she died and have paid an emotional tribute to their "amazing little girl."

Six-year-old Millie Gribble.

“Millie was not only an amazing little girl, she was a precious daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, auntie and friend but most importantly she was a priceless gift to us all," her parents Joe and Sam said.

“There are no words to describe how much Millie was loved and how her loss has affected everyone who knew her.

“Millie loved spending precious time with family and friends. She had a passion for playing football, swimming, going on new adventures and was a big fan of music and YouTube.

“Millie loved her pets, her hamster Fang, her brother's cat Mia and her 14-week-old puppy Duke, her little sidekick.

Millie Gribble.

“Millie had so many great qualities; she was kind, caring, funny, clever, energetic and full of life. Millie loved being part of a big family and talked about having her own family one day. Millie wanted to be a police officer when she grew up so she could help and support those people who needed it.

“In her short six years of life she brought so much joy to all our hearts and so many smiles to our faces. We will always cherish the memories we have with Millie for the rest of our lives.

“Whenever Millie entered a room she would never fail to light it up like she did with all our hearts.

“Millie never failed to make us laugh and smile with her mischievous antics and adorable sense of humour.

Millie Gribble.

“Millie was such a happy little girl who will be eternally missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

“Millie you may be gone Sweetheart but you will never be forgotten. We hope you are flying with the angels in peace.

“Love you always with all our hearts Mummy and Daddy XXXX”

The fundraising page, set up by Stacy Nelson, has already raised more than £5,000.

It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/millie-gribble

"The loss of Millie has left a huge hole in our hearts," the page says. "We are reaching out to the community for help in covering the costs of the funeral and other expenses.

"Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference to Joe and Sam. Thank you in advance for your generosity. We are grateful for any support you are able to provide."

A 59-year-old man from Nateby, near Garstang, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information, dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.