Fundraiser for young dad of two who died after fight outside Lancaster nightclub

Joshua Hughes, 22, passed away in hospital on June 16 and his friends set up a gofundme page to help cover his funeral costs and support his family.

Joshua was rushed to Preston hospital on Sunday where he was left in a critical condition having to have two emergency surgeries on his head/brain, leaving him in a coma and fighting for his life, it said on the gofund me page.

Sadly days later his friends announced: “With deep sadness and heartbreak I have to inform you that Josh hasn’t made it through the fight and passed away on the morning of June 16 2022. “He has a loving family, girlfriend and two young children that have been left behind full of heartbreak and sadness over someone else’s actions.“We are asking for donations no matter how big or small which will go towards helping cover his funeral costs and give support to his family, girlfriend and young children through the challenging times ahead.“His family and friends would be very grateful for any donations made and really appreciate all the support that is received.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of Joshua Hughes who died after a fight outside a Lancaster nightclub have set up a fundraiser for him.

The page has already raised £5,705.

To donate visit the page here

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the incident outside Glow Nightclub in Lancaster.