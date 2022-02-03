Funding success for Torrisholme play park

Lancaster City Council has been working with the Friends of Torrisholme Park to draw up plans to upgrade the playground on Michaelson Avenue after residents rated the current equipment as poor and in need of attention.

Thanks to £50,000 from the Walney Extension Community Fund, £20,000 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, and £6,000 from the city council’s own Making Spaces Fund, the dream of upgrading the park now looks set to become a reality.

Plans have been drawn up to remove the old equipment and replace it with new inclusive attractions such as a multi-play unit, wheelchair roundabout, swings, and a seesaw.

Clare Whiteway and Sarah Buchan from the Friends of Torrisholme Park.

The old surfacing will also be removed and reinstated with soil and turf, and grass matting will be placed around the equipment.

An accessible path and gates will also be installed and a central seating area will allow parents to watch their children play.

Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “The city council is delighted to have been able to work with the Friends group to develop these plans and secure the necessary funding for an all abilities play area that every child can enjoy.

“We know that parks and playgrounds are highly valued by our residents, so any improvements made to them are worth celebrating. This is a great reminder of what can be achieved with excellent partnership working between the city council and local communities.”