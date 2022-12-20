Funding push for vital charity near Morecambe to complete its building work

A Breath for Life, which supports people with various health conditions by providing affordable hyperbaric oxygen therapy, has almost completed work on its new extension – after having to deal with flooding and the need for serious drainage work before they could even think about foundations.

Working with Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council, much was achieved to drain surface water.

Although the charity initiated the work it’s believed the residents of Middleton have also benefited as the flooding, following any amount of rainfall, at the corner of Middleton Road and Borrans Lane was a hazard for motorists and cyclists.

A Breath for Life in Middleton.

This is now the charity’s final push to raise funds to finish off the interior of the new extension.

At present work has been stopped until sufficient funds are available. They have thanked their builder, Tim Butler, who agreed to build in stages as money has allowed.

New centre manager Adam Hanlon has launched a fundraising page at https://gofund.me/2bf9d42b for anyone who wishes to donate to the cause.

The charity’s work has continued throughout flooding, demolition, drainage works and building with minimal interruption to its patients, but has a long waiting list.

Building work on the new Breath for Life extension.

They are open six days a week and are now considering opening on a Sunday due to the heavy demand for their service.

Breathing oxygen under pressure can relieve the symptoms of many chronic conditions including Long Covid.

Flooding at the Breath for Life site.

