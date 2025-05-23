Funding boost for three Morecambe events
The first, Barefest, takes over the centre of Bare on Saturday June 14.
The carnival-style event includes live music and entertainment, food and drink stalls and various competitions either side of a big community parade at 12.30pm.
The event also features the inauguration of the Lord Mayor of Bare – a historic tradition that dates back to 1910 when Bare formed its own local council – and the recognition of a local hero as nominated by residents of Bare.
Bare Remembers then takes place on Remembrance Sunday (November 9) at the War Memorial on Princes Crescent.
A secular service of music, readings and poetry offer a more local alternative to Morecambe’s main Remembrance service at the cenotaph, which is particularly appreciated by older Bare residents faced with mobility or transport issues.
Finally, Christmas on the Crescent returns on Saturday November 29. Princes Crescent gets decked out in Christmas lights and plays host to a variety of stalls, in addition to the Princes Crescent businesses.
It is an ideal opportunity to pick up some early Christmas gifts to a background of live music and other seasonal entertainment.
The popular Christmas Pet Fancy Dress Competition also makes a return along with a Santa-themed Treasure Hunt and Mayoral fundraising challenges.
Marisa Seddon, chair of Bare Community Association, said: “I would like to thank Morecambe Town Council on behalf of the Bare Community Association, our members - both resident and business - and the local and wider communities of this area.
"Without this grant, and those given in previous years, we, as a non-profit organisation run entirely by volunteers, would not be able to run our events in the way that we do.”
Lee Bradbury, chairperson of Morecambe Town Council’s festivals, sponsorships and events committee, said: “As well as supporting large scale festivals and events that bring in thousands of visitors, the town council is here to support smaller scale, hyper-local events such as those put on by Bare Community Association.
"Being organised collaboratively by local individuals and businesses, these types of event play an important part in fostering community spirit and a sense of shared local pride.”