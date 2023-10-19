Funding boost for Morecambe as police bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour

A police operation tackling anti-social behaviour was launched in Morecambe this week after the town was named as one of eight areas in Lancashire to benefit from extra resources to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour was announced by Lancashire Constabulary and Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

Home Office funding secured by the Commissioner already funds additional foot patrols in six Lancashire districts as part of Operation Centurion, Lancashire Constabulary's targeted operation to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

This approach is now being rolled out across the county, meaning all of Lancashire's districts benefit from extra resources targeting areas identified as hotspots, with additional Operation Centurion patrols now also targeting areas within Darwen, St Annes, Morecambe, Clitheroe, Bacup, Colne, Leyland and Skelmersdale.

Pictured from left are Lancaster City Council community safety manager Kirstie Banks-Lyon, Bare North town councillor Russell Walsh, Bare city councillor Gerry Blaikie, Happy Mount Park cafe owner Paul Lewis, PC Katie Foster, Val Woodhouse from the Friends of Happy Mount Park, PCSO Andy Blayden-Byrne and Sgt Richard Tredennick.

The operation is led by the Constabulary's local neighbourhood teams, supported by the newly established Anti-Social Behaviour Prevention and Problem-Solving Command; a team of specialist officers including civil enforcement, designing-out crime and business and rural crime experts, funded by the Commissioner.

The team works with neighbourhood police officers, councils, housing associations and key partners throughout Lancashire to shut down drug dens, seize nuisance bikes and secure arrests for those involved in a variety of offences from drug dealing to criminal damage.

As part of the operation, members of the public are also being encouraged to report incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) to the relevant organisation, details of which can be found on a new website - LancashireTacklingASB.co.uk

Mr Snowden said: "Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents raise with me time and time again, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.

Police speak at the launch event in Happy Mount Park.

"Op Centurion is stepping up the fight against ASB in our communities. The Constabulary has dedicated neighbourhood police officers in every area and this work is bolstered by an additional £2m I have been able to secure from Government to invest in dedicated foot patrols targeting ASB hotspot areas.

"It is fantastic to see these patrols being rolled out across all Lancashire districts to make a real impact in our neighbourhoods including Morecambe.

"I am absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe."

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter said: “Anti-social behaviour has a profound impact on people’s lives. It makes them feel unsafe in their homes and community spaces and is completely unacceptable.

"Op Centurion was launched at the beginning of July 2023 with a renewed focus on tackling ASB with a clear aim of putting a stop to incidents like criminal damage, intimidating and aggressive behaviour and drug dealing.

“Since the launch of Op Centurion our officers have seized 271 nuisance vehicles, arrested 211 people for drugs supply offences and 414 people for criminal damage.

"We have also issued 68 ASB related civil orders and we have an unwavering commitment to continue to take action against those few who engage in this type of behaviour.

“Ultimately, if you are experiencing ASB we need you to report it, to give us and our partner agencies the opportunity to put a stop to it and continue to see positive results.”