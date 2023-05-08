Funding boost for innovative cancer test will help patients in Lancaster

The Cytosponge test can be used to help to identify people most at risk of oesophageal (gullet) cancer and a condition known as Barrett’s Oesophagus, which is when normal cells lining the gullet are replaced by abnormal cells, increasing the risk of developing oesophageal cancer.

The NHS Cancer Programme, with the support of Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Healthcare, has committed £3.4 million for diagnostic company Cyted to partner with the NHS in three regions - Lancashire and South Cumbria, East of England and Wessex - to deliver the procedure, following an initial investment of £400,000 in spring 2022.

Around 800 patients over the age of 50 with chronic reflux symptoms who have been taking prescribed proton pump inhibitors will be identified at six GP practices in east Lancashire, Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness to receive the test from this summer.

Dr Neil Smith, GP and cancer director for Lancashire and south Cumbria, said: “This latest funding will enable us to target a specific group of patients who are deemed to be at greater risk of oesophageal cancer and invite them to have the Cytosponge test.

“The test is less invasive and generally more comfortable than having an endoscopy. There is no need for the patient to be sedated and it can be delivered in a nurse-led clinic in about 20 minutes.

“The Cytosponge test involves the patient swallowing a capsule which is attached to a thread. The capsule dissolves after a few minutes to release a sponge that gathers oesophageal cells for laboratory analysis after it is removed.

“We hope this further rollout of the Cytosponge test will enable us to be targeted in our approach and help us identify cancer of the oesophagus sooner and save more lives.”

The Cytosponge test was developed by Prof Rebecca Fitzgerald OBE, a co-founder of Cyted, who are developing early cancer detection tests.

Prof Fitzgerald said: “We are excited about the CYTOPRIME2 Project which will invite individuals who are over 50 years old with chronic reflux symptoms to be tested in their local GP surgery. This will enable us to target those most at risk of cancer and prioritise them for endoscopy.”

Marcel Gehrung, CEO and co-founder at Cyted, said: “Further expanding our work in the North West of England allows us to bring our test to more people with symptoms that could lead to cancer.

“Early diagnosis and active monitoring are a key part of prevention, and we believe that our technology has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of even more patients and their families.”

SBRI Healthcare is a national award-winning scheme, offering development funding to innovators and entrepreneurs who have disruptive solutions to solve identified healthcare problems in the NHS. It is an NHS England and NHS Improvement initiative, supported by England’s 15 Academic Health Science Networks.