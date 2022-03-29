Fun in Lancaster woods in aid of Ukraine appeal

A sponsored exercise event on the new gym equipment in the park is being held between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday April 2, as well as a gentle stroll around the woods and local paths with litter pickers and bags to take part in the Great British Spring Clean.

You can also visit the Scout Hut for free refreshments, a table top sale and to find out more about the Friends group, and how you can join in.

The Lancaster district has close ties with the Polish city of Lublin, having been twinned since 1994. It is just 70 miles from the Ukraine border, and is providing essential support for the influx of refugees escaping from the war.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will raise money for people fleeing Ukraine.

The mayor of Lublin has reached out to the city’s friends for help as it struggles to support so many vulnerable people.

“We are so lucky to have our brilliant park and beautiful woods that are enjoyed by our local community,” said Hilary Smith, chair of the Friends group. “The awful situation in Ukraine makes one appreciate this peaceful area so much more, and we hope to show our support for the appeal on April 2. If you would like a sponsor form or to book a table for the sale, please message us on facebook or email [email protected]”