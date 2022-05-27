Fun half-term events for Lancaster & Morecambe children priced at just £1.50

Lancaster City Museums are inviting you to head for the Maritime Museum on either Tuesday, May 31 between 10am and noon or 1pm and 3pm – or at the City Museum on Wednesday, June 1, between 2pm and 4pm to see how glitzy you can go.

On Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2, between 2pm and 4pm, the City Museum will also be holding a Right Royal Crafty Street Party when you can make everything you might need to mark the jubilee - crafty cakes and sandwiches, and royal-ready crockery made out of paper.

At the Maritime Museum, it's all about girl power, as they draw on this month's History Detectives Case File ‘HerStory’.

Lancaster Maritime Museum.

On Saturday, May 28, from 10am until noon and 1pm until 3pm they will be getting messy making clay relief sculptures of inspirational women - so take along a photograph of your favourite lady.

On Saturday, June 4 pop along to the Maritime Museum between 10am and noon or 1pm and 3pm and design and make butterfly puppets, whilst hearing all about the remarkable Maria Sibylla Merian, one of the earliest European naturalists and scientific illustrators.

The activities cost £1.50 per child and there's no need to book - just turn up.