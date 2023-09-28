Fun day raises almost £1k to support charity which helps family of Morecambe two-year-old with spina bifida
The football match and fun day was being held to support a vital charity which helps the family of two-year-old Teddy Shaw, who has spina bifida.
Teddy's family has been using the Ronald McDonald House next to Manchester Children's Hospital when he needs to go in for regular treatment.
The original charity fun day and football match, planned for Westgate Wanderers FC, had to be called off last month because of bad weather, but was rearranged to be held indoors at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre at the weekend.
And it raised £971.90, which means the family are now getting close to their £5,000 fundraising target.
Two-year-old Teddy has myelomeningocele spina bifida, which is the most serious form of the condition.
As an independent charity, Ronald McDonald House relies on the support and generosity of volunteers, fundraisers and donors to keep thousands of families close to their sick children in hospital each year.
"We just want to raise as much awareness for the charity as we can," Eric said. "They have helped us massively and we have made friends through staying there as well.
"The charity is separate from the hospital and really relies on donations.
“We want to give something back to help them continue providing this level of love and commitment for families.”
You can still help out the family by donating to Eric's fundraising page online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/teddyshawsstory2021