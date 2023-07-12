News you can trust since 1837
Full line-up announced for Morecambe’s fourth Pride festival

Morecambe's fourth Pride festival is to take place on Saturday July 29.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

The day will begin with a colourful parade starting at The Battery at 11am.

The entertainment will then continue throughout the afternoon on a main stage near The Midland Hotel from noon.

Up and coming young performer Archie will be on stage at 12.15pm after his mum Alice asked if he could dance on stage, be himself and show other youngsters "it's OK to be you".

The Boy George Experience will be appearing at this month's Monrecambe Pride.The Boy George Experience will be appearing at this month's Monrecambe Pride.
Other performances come from DJ Aldini, Smashby, Conleth Kane, Joanna Bang, Suzanna Dee, Sign Out Loud, the Boy George Experience, Delia Deck, Channy, Zoe and Ross Alexander's Blitz Kidz.

The event is organised by Out In The Bay, a Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions.

It’s the fourth Pride to be held in Morecambe, and follows the success of the Lancaster festivals.

Entry is by minimum donation of £2.

