The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared.

A slump in wholesale fuel costs means drivers could be given relief from record pump prices however.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com as of March 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 28: An illuminated sign displays the cost of petrol and diesel at the Knutsford motorway services BP garage on September 28, 2021 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. The British government has temporarily exempted the oil industry from the Competition Act 1998, which will allow companies to share information and target fuel deliveries in parts of the country where retail supply is lowest. The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) has said that fuel prices have also hit an eight year high due to the crisis with a 136.59p GBP average per litre of petrol. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ

As of March 24, unleaded petrol was 155.9p, super unleaded 170.9p and diesel 170.9p.

-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA

As of March 23, unleaded petrol was 164.7p and diesel 178.7p.

-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR

As of March 23 unleaded petrol was 164.7p and diesel was 176.7p.

-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF

As of March 24 unleaded petrol was 162p and diesel was 182p.

-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE

As of March 23 unleaded petrol was 169.9p and diesel was 182.9p.

-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS

No information available.

-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL

As of March 23 unleaded was 169.9p and diesel was 182.9p.

-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG

As of March 23 unleaded petrol was 166.9p and diesel was 180.9p.

-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS

As of March 23 unleaded petrol was 166.9p and diesel was 180.9p.

-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY

As of March 23 unleaded was 169.9p and as of March 17 diesel was 184.9p.

-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW

As of March 21 unleaded was 169.9p and as of March 23 diesel was 183.9p.

-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ

As of March 23 unleaded was 165.9p and diesel was 179.9p.

-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.

As of March 16 unleaded was 165.9p and as of March 23 diesel was 178.9p.

-M and SL Follen Spar Claughton, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1AD

As of March 22 unleaded was 167.9p and diesel was 187.9p.

-Esso Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, LA5 9RQ

As of March 23 unleaded was 158.9p, super unleaded 175.9p and diesel was 174.9p.

-Houghtons Filling Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of March 19 unleaded was 169.9p and as of March 23 diesel was 174.9p.

-Texaco Redline Service Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of March 23 unleaded was 164.9p, diesel was 174.9p.

-Esso Mossdale Service Station, A6, LA5 9RW

As of March 19 unleaded was 167.9p, and as of March 23, super unleaded was 184.9p and diesel was 174.9p.

-M6 Lancaster Moto Motorway Service area southbound, M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

As of March 23 unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 198.9p.

-M6 Lancaster Motor Motorway Service Area, Northbound M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

As of March 23 unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 198.9p.

-Esso Carnforth service station, Lancaster Road, LA5 9EA