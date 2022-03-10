Fuel costs are still rising so here are the latest petrol prices for Lancaster and Morecambe

While the current crisis in Ukraine is having an impact on prices at the pumps, the cost of fuel has been rising almost constantly for more than a year.

There are two main contributing factors to the forecourt prices - the cost of the fuel; and tax on that fuel, which currently accounts for more than half of the price of a litre of petrol.

These are the latest petrol prices at petrol stations across Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 28: An illuminated sign displays the cost of petrol and diesel at the Knutsford motorway services BP garage on September 28, 2021 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. The British government has temporarily exempted the oil industry from the Competition Act 1998, which will allow companies to share information and target fuel deliveries in parts of the country where retail supply is lowest. The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) has said that fuel prices have also hit an eight year high due to the crisis with a 136.59p GBP average per litre of petrol. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ

As of March 9, unleaded petrol was 148.9p, super unleaded 155.9p and diesel 163.7p.

-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA

As of March 9, unleaded petrol was 149.8p and diesel 157.7p.

-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR

As of March 9 unleaded petrol was 152.7p and as of March 10 diesel was 162.7p.

-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF

As of March 9 unleaded petrol was 164p and diesel was 175p.

-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE

As of March 10 unleaded petrol was 159.9p and diesel was 171.9p.

-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS

As of March 6 unleaded petrol was 156.0p and as of March 6 diesel was 176.9p.

-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL

As of March 6 unleaded was 158.9p and as of March 4, diesel was 169.9p.

-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG

As of March 9 unleaded petrol was 170.9p and diesel was 191.9p.

-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS

As of March 9 unleaded petrol was 170.9p and diesel was 191.9p.

-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY

As of March 7 unleaded was 162.9p and diesel was 171.9p.

There was no data available for Bailrigg service station.

-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW

As of March 8 unleaded 165.0p.

-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ

As of March 9 unleaded was 157.9p and diesel was 169.9p.

-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.