World Book day 46. Staff at Morecambe day nursery.

From Poppins to Potter: Your dressed up little bookworms on World Book Day

Off they all marched to nursery and school looking splendid

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:45 pm

And you were all good enough to share your pictures with us, thanks! Here's some of our favourites…

1. World Book Day 45. Our school had to dress up as a word, we chose the word WORLD - George is dressed up.

World Book Day 45. Our school had to dress up as a word, we chose the word WORLD - George is dressed up.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. World Book Day 35. Tom and Jerry - Kyle as Tom age 11 and James as Jerry age eight.

World Book Day 35. Tom and Jerry - Kyle as Tom age 11 and James as Jerry age eight.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. World Book Day 36. Sienna as Snow White age 12 months.

World Book Day 36. Sienna as Snow White age 12 months.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. World Book Day 43. Karson aged two as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

World Book Day 43. Karson aged two as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4