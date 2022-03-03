From Poppins to Potter: Your dressed up little bookworms on World Book Day

And you were all good enough to share your pictures with us, thanks! Here's some of our favourites…
World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March. On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books; the event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1995.
1. World Book Day 2022. Kai Young, age eight.
World Book Day 2022. Kai Young, age eight.
Photo: submit
2. World Book Day 19. Sophie age four William age seven, Woody and Jessie.
World Book Day 19. Sophie age four William age seven, Woody and Jessie.
Photo: submit
3. World Book Day 20. Dennis the Menace.
World Book Day 20. Dennis the Menace.
Photo: submit
4. World Book Day 21. Mary Poppins.
World Book Day 21. Mary Poppins.
Photo: submit