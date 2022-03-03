World Book Day 18. Three children dressed up for World Book Day 2022.

From Poppins to Potter: Your dressed up little bookworms on World Book Day

Off they all marched to nursery and school looking splendid

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:16 pm

And you were all good enough to share your pictures with us, thanks! Here's some of our favourites…

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March. On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books; the event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1995.

1. World Book Day 2022. Kai Young, age eight.

Photo: submit

2. World Book Day 19. Sophie age four William age seven, Woody and Jessie.

Photo: submit

3. World Book Day 20. Dennis the Menace.

Photo: submit

4. World Book Day 21. Mary Poppins.

Photo: submit

