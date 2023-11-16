News you can trust since 1837
Freshly painted double yellow lines on Morecambe’s White Lund make no difference to cheeky motorists who continue to flout them before the paint has even dried

Brazen motorists parking on double yellow lines on a Morecambe road were not deterred by the lines being repainted - they simply returned their cars to the same spot once the work was finished!
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Highways workers have been in Whitegate, on White Lund Industrial Estate, today, Thursday, refreshing all the double yellow lines.

However, motorists have been spotted moving their cars from the lines for them to be repainted - and then parking again on the same stretch of restricted road afterwards.

Andrew Hepburn, who works on White Lund, said: "A few of us have complained about the number of cars parked up and down on double yellow lines on White Lund. It's dangerous.

Cars parking back on the newly repainted yellow lines in Whitegate.

"They're spending tax payers' money redoing the double yellow lines.

"Cars are being moved while they paint them and then the cars are parking back on the brand new double yellow lines as soon as they're finished."

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "The parking restrictions on Whitegate are in place for safety and to ensure traffic can flow freely by keeping the road clear of obstruction.

"We are refreshing the double yellow lines so that they are clear and can be effectively enforced by our Civil Enforcement Officers."

