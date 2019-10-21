Free wristbands still available for Lancaster’s firework spectacular - have you got yours?

Preparations are now well under way for this year’s exciting Light Up Lancaster event – a magical two-day festival of music, art, light and fireworks.

As in previous years, the event’s stunning firework finale will be launched from the grounds of Lancaster’s medieval castle on Saturday, November 2 at 8pm.

Entry to watch the fireworks at two of the official viewing areas (Giant Axe and Quay Meadow) on the Saturday evening will once again be free of charge.

Wristbands to access these sites (up to 6 per household) are still available to order online from www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/fireworks Group bookings can be made by contacting the Lancaster Visitor Information Centre on 01524 582394 or by email to lancastervic@lancaster.gov.uk

Those watching the display from Giant Axe and Quay Meadow will be able to enjoy the specially curated soundtrack as well as a range of refreshments, entertainment and plenty of atmosphere.

The other official viewing area and which does not require wristbands is Williamson Park. This is a popular spot for spectators and offers stunning views across the city in addition to the fireworks.

Refreshments will be available throughout the evening at the park’s Pavilion Café.

For those who are wanting to watch them from other vantage points in the city – if you can see Lancaster Castle, you’ll certainly see the fireworks.

The fireworks are the finale to two days of events in the city featuring light art, video mapping, workshops, music and performance. To find out more about what’s on during this two day event, visit www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/whats-on or follow the event on Facebook/LightUpLancaster or Twitter@lightuplanc

Light Up Lancaster is being brought to you by Lancaster City Council, Lancaster BID and Lancaster Arts City.