In partnership with sponsors TP Financial and Morecambe FC Community Sports, along with Citron Hygiene, pads and tampons will be available from newly-installed dispenser machines in female and accessible toilets in the concourses of the Bartercard SM Cars and MGS Stands.

The hope is that the initiative will reassure female fans that these products are freely available on site, should they require them, and thus remove any potential barriers preventing women from attending fixtures.

The club have opted for plastic-free Aunt Flow period products, made from 100% organic cotton (no synthetics, chemicals or dyes) and designed to use minimum packaging.

Martin Thomas, head of commercial, said: "We are always looking at ways to remove barriers from people attending matches, and we hope this will have a big impact.

“We hope the installation of the machines in our concourses is a welcome addition to the Mazuma Stadium and another way we can encourage more female fans to attend matches.

"Furthermore, we will be holding the first women's fixture at the stadium on December 11, in what is another effort by the club to encourage new supporters to the game.

"By working closely with TP Financial and Morecambe FC Community Sports, we are glad to bring this new service to supporters."

Fans will find the dispensers attached to walls in the female toilets in the stadium concourses. Simply push the buttons labelled ‘Pad’ or ‘Tampon’ at the base of the machines to dispense a product, free of charge.

Tarnia Elsworth, director and protection adviser at TP Financial Solutions, said: "Annabel [Lumsden, financial advisder] and I are season ticket holders, we come to every home game with our girls, and it’s important to us that all fans have what they need available at the club.

"It’s been a pleasure working with the club and the community sports team on this, and it’s amazing to see the machine in place, and in use on matchdays for supporters in the home and away ends.