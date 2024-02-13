Free public lecture in Lancaster will explore 60 years of university experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prof Joe Moran will speak at the event (6pm to 8pm) on Thursday February 22, at The Storey in Lancaster city centre.

In this revealing and thought-provoking lecture titled ‘Degrees of separation: Universities then, now and tomorrow’, Prof Moran will draw on the experience of his parents and look at how the general university experience has changed over 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will discuss ‘the university’ as an ideal and as a real place and will explore both the theoretical and practical aspects asking what a university should stand for, who should be allowed to study there and what should a degree lead to.

Prof Joe Moran.

He will also discuss if universities still have value as a physical space in an age of online learning.

Prof Moran is a lecturer in English and cultural history at Liverpool John Moores University and has a particular interest in the cultural and social history of the everyday.

His parents came to study at Lancaster University when it first opened in 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were from working class backgrounds, with non-standard qualifications, and Lancaster was the only university to accept them.

Tickets for the free lecture are limited and available to reserve online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/50940