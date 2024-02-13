Free public lecture in Lancaster will explore 60 years of university experience
Prof Joe Moran will speak at the event (6pm to 8pm) on Thursday February 22, at The Storey in Lancaster city centre.
In this revealing and thought-provoking lecture titled ‘Degrees of separation: Universities then, now and tomorrow’, Prof Moran will draw on the experience of his parents and look at how the general university experience has changed over 60 years.
He will discuss ‘the university’ as an ideal and as a real place and will explore both the theoretical and practical aspects asking what a university should stand for, who should be allowed to study there and what should a degree lead to.
He will also discuss if universities still have value as a physical space in an age of online learning.
Prof Moran is a lecturer in English and cultural history at Liverpool John Moores University and has a particular interest in the cultural and social history of the everyday.
His parents came to study at Lancaster University when it first opened in 1964.
They were from working class backgrounds, with non-standard qualifications, and Lancaster was the only university to accept them.
Tickets for the free lecture are limited and available to reserve online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/50940
Complimentary drinks will follow the lecture.