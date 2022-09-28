News you can trust since 1837
Free childcare places available for parents in Lancaster and Morecambe

Lancaster and Morecambe parents are being reminded about free nursery places available for three and four year-olds.

By Debbie Butler
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:44 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:03 pm

From the term after their child's third birthday, they can have a funded place for up to 15 hours a week at a local nursery or with a childminder.Any child who turns three by the end of December could take up a funded place from January 2023, and many working families may be eligible for up to 30 hours a week.

Across Lancashire, almost all nurseries and childminders are rated good or outstanding, so families can be confident their child is learning and being looked after in a safe, secure environment.

All local nurseries and childminders are fully inclusive and cater for a range of cultural, dietary, religious and special educational needs.

Lancashire County Council is reminding parents about funded early education and childcare places for three and four-year-old children.

Lancashire parents can go to the county council's website, lancashire.gov.uk/childcare, to find out more about three and four year old funded places.

