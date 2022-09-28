From the term after their child's third birthday, they can have a funded place for up to 15 hours a week at a local nursery or with a childminder.Any child who turns three by the end of December could take up a funded place from January 2023, and many working families may be eligible for up to 30 hours a week.

Across Lancashire, almost all nurseries and childminders are rated good or outstanding, so families can be confident their child is learning and being looked after in a safe, secure environment.

All local nurseries and childminders are fully inclusive and cater for a range of cultural, dietary, religious and special educational needs.

Lancashire County Council is reminding parents about funded early education and childcare places for three and four-year-old children.

