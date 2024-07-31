"Changed my life forever": Freddie Flintoff to speak of his horrific Top Gear crash in new BBC show
Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff has suggested he could speak in a forthcoming TV series about the car crash in which he suffered life-changing injuries two years ago.
The father of four and former England all-rounder was badly hurt in an accident while filming an episode of the motoring programme Top Gear, of which he was a presenter, in December 2022 .
The 46-year-old has not spoken to the media about the incident but has returned to public life over the past year, first as a member of the England backroom team and now as head coach of The Hundred team Northern Superchargers.
Freddie, whose facial scars are still visible, has hinted he could open up on the matter in a trailer for 'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour', which it has been announced will air on the BBC later this summer.
The documentary follows on from a first series in 2022 in which Flintoff moulded a group of unlikely teenagers from his hometown of Preston into a cricket team. This time they are due to tour India.
In the trailer, Flintoff says: "I wanted the boys to learn to be outside their comfort zone... but something happened which changed my life forever."
A narrator then adds: "This is the story of the most unlikely cricket tour that almost didn't happen."
Freddie had largely focused on his TV career since retiring from cricket but his recent return to the game has seen him linked with the England one-day coaching position.
The national side are looking for a new white-ball head coach following the decision of Matthew Mott to stand down on Tuesday.
The Preston born star has himself not addressed rumours that he is one of the top contenders for the role.
