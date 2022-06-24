Four Morecambe councillors form breakaway party

The Bay Independent Group is made up of Cary Matthews of Heysham Central ward, Vicky Boyd-Power of Heysham North ward, Paul Anderton of Torrisholme ward and Jake Goodwin of Westgate ward, who were all formerly members of the Morecambe Bay Independents.

Coun Matthews said: “We have parted ways with the MBIs as we have different aspirations and hopes for representing both Morecambe and Heysham on the city council.

“We look forward to working together as a small and effective group to promote the interests of our residents and local communities.

Coun Matthews, who will be the leader of the new group, is also the chair of Morecambe Town Council and led the organisation of the Morecambe’s record breaking Big Jubilee Lunch which gained coverage on national TV.

She added: “We will continue to work across both authorities for the benefit of our district.”

Coun Anderton added: “We are all excited about being part of the Bay Independent Group and are looking forward to working constructively and collaboratively for the good of our district.”

The BIG members say they are a group of like-minded people who “firmly believe that local politics can best serve the community by working together, listening to and respecting the constructive views and opinions of others to find solutions to shared issues.”

