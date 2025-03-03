Former YMCA in Lancaster could be turned into student flats

Developers want to transform the former YMCA building in Lancaster into student flats.

Applicant MHO Mayar Ltd wants to turn the listed building in Fleet Square, New Road, into 17 self-contained studio apartments.

The main building is a five-storey (plus basement), roughly square-shaped, former warehouse building dating from about 1881.

The building is grade II listed and the listing description refers to it as “Pye’s Building”.

The former YMCA building in Lancaster.

The application includes the lower ground floor of the adjacent property, 10 New Road, a two-storey (plus basement), stone-faced terraced building attached to the former warehouse building and also to terraced properties stepping up New Road.

The scheme would incorporate a studio flat and an apartment on the ground floor, four studios each on the first, second and third floors, and two studios and an apartment on the fourth floor.

The application site is within a Regeneration Priority Area and also within the Lancaster Conservation Area.

A statement accompanying the plans states that the building was purchased by the YMCA in 2001.

They occupied the building until June 2023 when the building was offered for sale on the open market.

At the time of the application submission (December 2023), the applicant could not demonstrate 12 months of marketing evidence as the building had only been marketed since March of the same year.

However, it is accepted that the building has now been marketed for more than 12 months and that a tenant has not been secured for ongoing employment use at the building.

The building has been continually marketed on Rightmove Commercial and Fisher Wrathall Commercial, and the council has no evidence to suggest that the marketing has not been adequately undertaken.

Two objections to the plans include concerns about bin storage and removal, and the area already being above the threshold for the concentration of HMOs in the area.

They also say the area is overrun with student accommodation.

The plans are recommended by officers for approval.

They will go before city councillors at a meeting on Monday March 10.

A listed building application has also been submitted for the same scheme.

A legal agreement will be sought by the council to secure a public open space contribution of £12,033.45 from the developers.