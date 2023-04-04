Former supermarket worker from Lancaster arranged to meet ‘14-year-old boy’ he talked to on Grindr

John Robert Reynolds, 43, of St Winifred’s Park, Halton, was given a suspended prison sentence by a judge at Carlisle Crown Court, who described the behaviour as "horrendous" and said Reynolds had "come close" to custody.

The News & Star in Carlisle reported that Reynolds pleaded guilty to an allegation of attempting to communicate sexually with a child.

Brendan Burke, prosecuting, said the defendant was staying in Carlisle on July 27 last year for work.

Carlisle Crown Court. Photo: Google Street View

At the time, he had activated a Grindr profile, and had initiated contact with somebody who identified himself as a 14-year-old boy.

The defendant’s response to that was to state: “That’s young.”

Reynolds sent the boy an intimate picture of himself early in the conversation, said Mr Burke.

But Reynolds was unwittingly communicating with an undercover police officer.

The prosecution told the court the conversation "quickly became sexualised” and the defendant repeatedly asked the boy to send photos.

The undercover officer arranged to meet Reynolds in Carlisle city centre, with Reynolds suggesting they also go to his hotel.

They agreed to meet outside the Hallmark Hotel near Carlisle railway station, which is where police arrested Reynolds.

When challenged, the defendant said he believed the person he was communicating with was actually 18 - the minimum age for using Grindr.

Jacob Dyer, defending, said there was no actual child involved but Reynolds accepted he should not have engaged in such communication.

“This offence followed the breakdown of his marriage,” he said.

“It was a period of upheaval for him, a very emotional time. He had left his job, he was struggling to cope, struggling to sleep. He was using alcohol and sleeping tablets in order to cope and he also started using dating apps.

“He wasn’t in a good place emotionally.”

A man of good previous character, Reynolds was a business management graduate and had worked for many years at Booths, The News & Star reported from court proceedings.

Mr Dyer added: “He is very much ashamed of his conduct.”

Being arrested and spending six days remanded in custody had a profound impact on Reynolds, who as a consequence had a breakdown and spent four weeks in hospital.

He had now stopped drinking and was taking anti-depressant medication.

The judge was told Reynolds had expressed remorse and would respond to rehabilitation.

Judge Guy Mathieson told Reynolds: “You have no previous convictions, and a good work history. What a spectacular fall from grace to have you stood before this court today.”

“I reject entirely that you ever misunderstood the nature of these conversations with this person,” the judge added.

“You could not have missed the fact that this person was telling you that they were under age.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that you went out to meet what you thought would be an under age boy outside Carlisle railway station.”

The judge imposed 12 months' jail, suspended for two years, along with an accredited treatment programme.

Reynolds will be on the Sex Offender Register for 10 years and subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order.