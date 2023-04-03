News you can trust since 1837
Former student returns to Lancaster to launch new book set during Vietnam War

An internationally acclaimed author who studied creative writing at Lancaster University is set to return to the city to launch her new book this month.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:52 BST

Lancaster University postgraduate Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai, now a highly successful author, will read from and talk about her new book, Dust Child, set during the Vietnam War and in contemporary Sàigòn.

The hour-long event, on April 25 at 7pm, will be held at The Storey in Meeting House Lane, Lancaster.

The visit is hosted by Litfest, Lancaster’s renowned literary festival, in partnership with the university’s Department of English Literature and Creative Writing and the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Decolonisation team.

Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai will read from and talk about her new book, Dust Child. Photo: Tapu Javeri
Dust Child, hailed as ‘Dazzling. Sharply drawn and hauntingly beautiful’ by Elif Shafak, the Women’s Prize-shortlisted author of The Island of Missing Trees, looks set to become as successful as her bestselling debut, The Mountains Sing.

She will be in conversation with lecturer Dr Zoe Lambert, from the university’s Department of English Literature and Creative Writing

Quế Mai was born in the Red Delta of North Vietnam and grew up in the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam. A writer and translator, she has published 12 books of poetry, fiction and non-fiction.

You can access mobile e-tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nguyen-phan-que-mai-dust-child-in-association-with-litfest-tickets-574683964207

