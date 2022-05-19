Former student becomes new Lancaster & Morecambe College vice-principal

Charlotte Rawes joins the college as vice-principal: progress and performance with over 25 years’ experience of working within the further education sector.

She is an experienced senior leader, bringing a wealth of knowledge to her new post

Charlotte started her career in the exams department at Preston College before joining LMC’s CIS team as a data coordinator in 2002.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Rawes.

Following her promotion to Deputy CIS Manager and then CIS Manager, in 2018 she joined the College’s Senior Management Team as the director of apprenticeships and employer engagement, and has a proven track record of organisational improvement and leadership.

Claire Povah, chair of the Board of Governors at LMC, said: “Following a national recruitment process, governors were delighted to appoint Charlotte as the college’s new vice-principal: progress and performance.

"Charlotte first came to LMC as a student and it is testament to her hard work, dedication and commitment, to both LMC and her local community, that Charlotte has worked her way up to become part of the Senior Leadership Team.

"Governors look forward to working more closely with Charlotte and wish her continued success in her new role.”

LMC’s principal and chief executive, Wes Johnson, feels Charlotte’s appointment reflects the ethos of the college, which is to support and develop its staff and students’ career progression.

“I am delighted that Charlotte has successfully secured this exciting new role.

"Charlotte’s personal journey perfectly demonstrates the purpose of our college – a passion to ensure all members of our community can reach their full potential.

"In her new role Charlotte will lead the development of college provision, meeting employer needs, supporting a vibrant local economy and delivering on our unerring commitment to our fantastic community.’