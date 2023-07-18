News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Former Methodist church for sale in idyllic rural village not far from Lancaster

A former Methodist church in the Craven village of Rathmell near Settle is for sale and lends itself to a variety of alternative uses, subject to appropriate consents.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST

The building is being marketed by leading estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley, who are seeking offers in excess of £70,000.

The single storey building covers approximately 690 sq ft and boasts many period features including stained glass windows and high ceilings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The main building dates back to 1846 and it was extended in 1903.

Rathmell Methodist Church.Rathmell Methodist Church.
Rathmell Methodist Church.
Most Popular

Tom Galloway, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office, said: “This is an interesting opportunity to buy a unique building in the sought-after village of Rathmell, which is a tranquil location approximately three miles from Settle.

“In its current configuration, the property offers a worship room of generous proportions, its size emphasised by the lofty ceilings. In addition there is a useful meeting room, a fitted kitchen and WC. The building could appeal to a broad range of buyers, subject to necessary consents being secured.”

Settle is well located for commuting to North and West Yorkshire and the East Lancashire business centres as well as the northern motorway network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The town has a bustling market square, a railway station on the famous Settle to Carlisle line, schools, a swimming pool, library, golf club, health centre and a wide range of recreational facilities.

For more details and to arrange a viewing contact Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office on 01729 823921 or visit www.dacres.co.uk

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent with 20 offices across North and West Yorkshire.