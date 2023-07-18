The building is being marketed by leading estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley, who are seeking offers in excess of £70,000.

The single storey building covers approximately 690 sq ft and boasts many period features including stained glass windows and high ceilings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main building dates back to 1846 and it was extended in 1903.

Rathmell Methodist Church.

Tom Galloway, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office, said: “This is an interesting opportunity to buy a unique building in the sought-after village of Rathmell, which is a tranquil location approximately three miles from Settle.

“In its current configuration, the property offers a worship room of generous proportions, its size emphasised by the lofty ceilings. In addition there is a useful meeting room, a fitted kitchen and WC. The building could appeal to a broad range of buyers, subject to necessary consents being secured.”

Settle is well located for commuting to North and West Yorkshire and the East Lancashire business centres as well as the northern motorway network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town has a bustling market square, a railway station on the famous Settle to Carlisle line, schools, a swimming pool, library, golf club, health centre and a wide range of recreational facilities.

For more details and to arrange a viewing contact Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office on 01729 823921 or visit www.dacres.co.uk