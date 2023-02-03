Former Ludus Dance studios in Lancaster to be converted into artists’ space

Applicants Rachel Tribbick and Dr Alan Morris, who wish to become the tenants of the studios, can now go ahead with their project after members of the planning committee gave the green light.

Ludus Dance moved out of the Assembly Rooms in September 2020 after many years in the building.

The first floor space and mezzanine level has been unoccupied since then.

The Assembly Rooms in Lancaster.

The Assembly Rooms is currently owned by Lancaster City Council and the ground floor is used for leasing small and specialist market stalls.

The application for the tenancy of the building said: "Our vision is to create a kind, inclusive, supportive and collaborative visual arts hub to complement existing provision in Lancaster.

"High quality, non-assessed teaching, principally in ceramics, screen printing, drawing and photography will be combined with the provision of professional art studios in the main dance hall of the building.”

The proposed use of the building would combine artist studio pods within the main studio, a kiln room/refuge area in what is currently an office, and a combined screen printing and dark room studio in the mezzanine area.

Another room would be used to host art workshops and talks and other public engagement opportunities.

There is potential for the main entrance space to be used for gallery showings.

