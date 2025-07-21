Former Lancaster schoolboy turned Olympic boxer dies aged 82

A former Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil who went on to become an Olympic boxer has passed away aged 82.

Frankie Taylor competed in the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome – alongside Muhammad Ali – where he was beaten in controversial cirumstances by Russian boxer and eventual gold medallist Oleg Grigoryev.

He went on to turn professional, winning 27 of 31 fights, and was on the verge of challenging for the British Featherweight Title when his career was cut short by eye problems.

Frankie went on to have a successful career as the boxing correspondent for the Sunday People newspaper for 35 years.

Frankie Taylor topped the bill on the Morecambe Winter Gardens' final show. Picture courtesy of Larry Braysher.

Born Francis Taylor in Balmoral Road in Lancaster in 1942, Frankie attended Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

His mum Alice was a nurse at the former Lancaster Moor hospital – a career Frankie’s sister Charlotte followed.

He boxed at the Lancaster Lads Amateur Club, encouraged by his father Frank, and soon became one of the best amateur boxers in the country, winning the Schoolboy National Title in 1957 and 1958.

At 17, he won the ABA Bantamweight Title at his first attempt.

Former boxer and sports reporter Frankie Taylor pictured in 2009 with his Europen Gold Featherweight Medal and a silver plate from Lancaster City Council commemorating his achievement.

He was then picked for the British Olympic team to compete in Rome.

A year later Frankie won gold at the European Championships in Belgrade.

He ended his amateur career that year as part of the ABA team who beat the USA 10-0 at Wembley.

Frankie made his professional debut in February 1962, and was named Best Young Boxer of the Year by The Boxing Writers' Club, earning the nickname 'The Tiger' in the process.

Lancaster’s favourite boxing son topped the bill at the Morecambe Winter Gardens' final show in 1964, coming up against Mario Sitri of Italy.

It was Frankie’s his first bout in front of his own fans on his own turf and he duly obliged with a win when his opponent retired in the 10th round.

Frankie won his final fight in 1966.

A trained journalist, Frankie went on to work as a junior reporter for the Lancaster Guardian and Lancashire Evening Post, and while still an active boxer, became the boxing correspondent for the Sunday People, interviewing Muhammed Ali among many others.

In later years, Frankie lived in Fernbank Lodge Care Home in Heysham Road.

He is survived by his sister Charlotte and his son Jonathan.