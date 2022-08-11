Former Lancaster rugby player stages memorial fun day for charity

Matthew Kitchen played for numerous Vale teams and was selected for a Canadian team too but had to stop playing regularly about seven years ago owing to injuries and work commitments.
Throughout his sporting life, he was supported by his dad, Neal, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2019.
“He used to drive the mini-bus for Vale and never missed a game. He was like everyone’s dad,” said Matthew.
Most Popular
-
1
Car on roof causes tailbacks in Morecambe
-
2
Morecambe takeaway scores two out of five for food hygiene
-
3
Man, 47, arrested after 70 car number plates in Lancaster and Morecambe are sprayed with paint
-
4
M6 reopens after vehicle transporting sheep overturns following crash between Preston and Lancaster
-
5
Morecambe 'neighbour from hell' back in court after breaching order
The Fun Day on August 28 has been organised in memory of Neal and also of Ray Fellows who died this year and whose son, Harry, plays for Vale’s first team.
The event kicks off at noon with a rugby match between Neal’s Seals, led by Matthew who now only plays once a year, and the Vale Vikings, Vale’s third team.
They played against each other at a Fun Day organised by Matthew last year which helped re-introduce several former players to the game.
The 2021 event raised about £4,800 towards a major medical procedure to treat a rare joint condition suffered by the daughter of Matthew’s cousin. She had been confined to a wheelchair but now can walk.
Matthew’s first fundraising event took place in 2020 and though it had to happen virtually owing to the pandemic, it raised about £2,000 for a heart charity.
He is hoping this year’s event will be just as successful for the food bank which was chosen in the light of the cost of living crisis.
Although admission to the Fun Day is free, Matthew hopes those attending will buy raffle tickets, bid at the auction or make donations at the many attractions which include live music until around 8pm, a DJ, soft play, and a bouncy castle and slide. There’s also a barbecue and various food options available along with an outdoor bar.
The auction includes many items of sporting memorabilia including a Manchester United shirt signed by Manchester United and Scotland footballer Scott McTominay, who is from Halton, and boxing gloves signed by Ricky Hatton.
The Fun Day is sponsored by Matthew’s employers, Lancastrian Estates, and Oakmere Homes.