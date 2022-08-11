Former Lancaster rugby player stages memorial fun day for charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Kitchen played for numerous Vale teams and was selected for a Canadian team too but had to stop playing regularly about seven years ago owing to injuries and work commitments.

Throughout his sporting life, he was supported by his dad, Neal, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2019.

“He used to drive the mini-bus for Vale and never missed a game. He was like everyone’s dad,” said Matthew.

Neal's Seals, pictured at last year's Fun Day, will play again on August 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fun Day on August 28 has been organised in memory of Neal and also of Ray Fellows who died this year and whose son, Harry, plays for Vale’s first team.

The event kicks off at noon with a rugby match between Neal’s Seals, led by Matthew who now only plays once a year, and the Vale Vikings, Vale’s third team.

They played against each other at a Fun Day organised by Matthew last year which helped re-introduce several former players to the game.

The 2021 event raised about £4,800 towards a major medical procedure to treat a rare joint condition suffered by the daughter of Matthew’s cousin. She had been confined to a wheelchair but now can walk.

Matthew Kitchen pictured with his baby daughter at last year's Fun Day.

Matthew’s first fundraising event took place in 2020 and though it had to happen virtually owing to the pandemic, it raised about £2,000 for a heart charity.

He is hoping this year’s event will be just as successful for the food bank which was chosen in the light of the cost of living crisis.

Although admission to the Fun Day is free, Matthew hopes those attending will buy raffle tickets, bid at the auction or make donations at the many attractions which include live music until around 8pm, a DJ, soft play, and a bouncy castle and slide. There’s also a barbecue and various food options available along with an outdoor bar.

The auction includes many items of sporting memorabilia including a Manchester United shirt signed by Manchester United and Scotland footballer Scott McTominay, who is from Halton, and boxing gloves signed by Ricky Hatton.

Matthew Kitchen, left, Vale player, Harry Fellows, centre, and the late Roy Fellows.