Former Lancaster pub to be demolished two years after devastating fire destroyed listed building

The former Crown Inn in St Leonard's Gate, Lancaster. Photo: Curtins Consulting Ltd

The former Crown Inn in St Leonard's Gate has been earmarked for demolition after being left derelict since fire swept through the building in 2019.

Lancaster City Council have now agreed the property can be knocked down for redevelopment to take place.

The structure will be manually demolished, while keeping the next door building - which houses Lancaster Spiritual Centre - protected.

The inside of the former Crown Inn in St Leonard's Gate, Lancaster. Photo: Curtins Consulting Ltd

The project will initially see the manual demolition of the structure down to single storey.

A small excavator will then be used to demolish the remaining ground floor and basement, with the front facade remaining at around two metres in height.

According to chartered architects HPA, "the main significance of the asset was lost" following the fire, and subsequently the property was de-listed in February 2019.

"The building retains some local interest due to its age, architectural detailing and materiality" but "the identified features are not unusual or rare," they said.

"The existing building is in a state of extreme disrepair."

Discussions have taken place with Lancaster City Council, with a desire for regeneration on the site.

The site is next to Lancaster Canal Quarter. which has been highlighted as a major opportunity for redevelopment and improvement within the city centre.

A design statement submitted to the council by HPA said: "The demolition of the redundant building will help create an opportunity for redevelopment befitting this gateway site and will improve impressions of the local area."

The site is also within the Central Lancaster Regeneration Priority Area, and so demolition of the building would "help create an opportunity for development benefiting this gateway site and will improve impressions of the local area".