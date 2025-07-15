Former Lancaster help hub could become flats for homeless
The property in King Street has been empty for three years, and its owners Lancaster City Council are now hoping it can be converted into four self-contained one-bedroom flats with external alterations and a change of use of part of adjacent car park to site a bin store.
The three-storey end terrace is a Grade II Listed Building within the Lancaster Conservation Area. It is next to a city council car park, located on the corner of Spring Garden Street.
The apartments are intended to be used as short-term supported housing for single homeless persons across the district.
The development is envisaged to provide the final stage of supported accommodation, where support will eventually taper off and provide a more independent setting for the residents.
The building would have some communal areas and bike storage. The ground floor apartment would benefit from a garden area, with the remaining rear garden space communal among other occupants.
The council has acknowledged a pressing need to increase the number of bedspaces available to bring all rough sleepers indoors.
The current lack of suitable move on accommodation becoming available within the existing social housing stock has resulted in people being placed in bed and breakfast accommodation within the district.
The proposal would provide more suitable and much needed supported housing stock to help address the current capacity issues, with all existing schemes at capacity and further individuals currently awaiting placement.
This demand is anticipated to remain in the medium to long term.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.