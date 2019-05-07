Former Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School pupil dies suddenly, aged 67

A former Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School pupil has passed away in France at the age of 67 after a very short illness.

Valerie Mourat was born Valerie Cragg in 1952.

Valerie and husband Jean on the left of the group at Jennifer's wedding in October 2016.

She lived in Caton, attending St Paul’s Brookhouse and then Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School for O and A-level studies.

It was while at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School that Valerie went on a school trip to Lancaster’s twin town of Perpignan, which is where she met her husband-to-be Jean Mourat, the son of a vineyard owner.

Marrying Jean at the age of 20, Valerie moved to France to live with Jean and his family, and the couple were latterly living in the town of Estagel, near Perpignan.

Valerie and Jean had two children – Jennifer and Nicholas – and two grandchildren by Jennifer.

Jennifer lives in Aix-en-Provence, where Valerie was staying briefly when she was taken ill very suddenly and hospitalised immediately.

She passed away on the afternoon of Friday April 26 while in hospital in Aix-en-Provence.

Her funeral was held in Estagel on Tuesday April 30.

Valerie had younger twin brothers, James and John, who are living in Preston and Ilkley respectively, and who both attended Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Naturally, the wider family including various aunts and cousins are all deeply shocked at Valerie’s untimely death at such a young age.