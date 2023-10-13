Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She was honoured at full council on Thursday, where she picked up her official certificate, although the title was officially conferred in February alongside five other ex-councillors.

The distinguished title can be given to any former county councillor who, in the opinion of the council, provided eminent services whilst serving the people of Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being made an Honorary Alderman is the highest recognition of excellent service that the county council can give its former councillors.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former councillor Susie Charles has been officially presented with Honorary Alderman status at a meeting of the county council.

Susie Charles served between 2005 and 2021, during which time she was Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, before becoming the council's 51st chairman.

Susie was also a Lancaster city councillor from 1999 to 2019, serving as Mayor in 2014/15.

Susie was born in Malaya whilst her father was seconded from the 4th Queen's Own Hussars to fight in the Malayan Emergency, and the family lived in various places in Malaya and Singapore until her father was posted to England when she was eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was educated in Dorset and worked in Barcelona and London, where she met her late husband, Richard.

Together they led a slightly nomadic existence, moving around England as Richard built up a successful business in the food industry.

Susie's Lancashire roots come from her mother (Mary, nee Sandeman, who originally came from Ellel) and Susie, Richard and their three children (two boys and a girl) moved there in 1997.

On receiving the award, Susie said: "It's a real honour to receive such a prestigious award.