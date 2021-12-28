Former Heysham headteacher has memoirs published
A former headteacher at Heysham High School has had his autobiography published.
David Ainsworth was headteacher of Heysham High School from 1998-2005.
David also taught at high schools in Poynton, Macclesfield, Wigan and Mid Wales.
From Heysham, he took up the headship of Trinity CE High School in Manchester, which he led to OFSTED outstanding in all categories.
His autobiography, 'My Career in Teaching' can be ordered from all reputable bookshops, bought online or as an ebook.