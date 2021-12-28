Former Heysham headteacher has memoirs published

David Ainsworth, former headteacher at Heysham High School from 1998-2005 has had his autobiography published.

David also taught at high schools in Poynton, Macclesfield, Wigan and Mid Wales.

From Heysham, he took up the headship of Trinity CE High School in Manchester, which he led to OFSTED outstanding in all categories.