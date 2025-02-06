A former headteacher from Lancaster who taught generations of children has passed away, just weeks before her 102nd birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy Margaret Round – known as Peggy – died peacefully in her own home in the early hours of Saturday February 1 after failing to recover from an illness.

She was 101 years old, and was due to turn 102 on February 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peggy – a nickname given to her by her father which stuck her whole life – was born in 1923 in Heysham, where her dad was a policeman.

Peggy Round, pictured in 2023 just before turning 100. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

When the Buck Ruxton murders took place in 1935, the Rounds were sharing a house in Morecambe with the policeman leading the enquiries.

Education began young for Peggy as her mother taught her how to read so she was well ahead of other pupils when she started at St Mary’s RC Primary School in Morecambe. She then attended Blackburn Convent School when the family moved to Whalley.

Later, Peggy decided to be a teacher herself and trained in Cheltenham during World War Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her first job was at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Skerton. Eventually, she would become a headteacher twice, including at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Primary School in Carnforth.

Peggy also spent about 11 years teaching in Kirkby, where many Liverpudlians moved after the war. At one point, she was the only qualified teacher at the school and responsible for 400 infants.

During her career, she wasn’t backwards in coming forwards when she found out some male teachers were on higher salaries than some women teachers with more responsibilities. She brought the issue up with her union and soon received equal pay.

When Peggy’s father became ill with cancer she helped her mum to care for him until he died. She also looked after her mum, who lived until she was 90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peggy featured in the Lancaster Guardian when she turned both 100 and 101.

Asked recently by a carer for her secret to living a long life, Peggy’s response was simply "I never got married".

A requiem Mass to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held on Friday February 21 at 1.15pm at St Mary's Of The Angels Church at Bolton-le-Sands, followed by committal at Lancaster & Morcambe Crematorium. All who wish to pay their respects are welcome.