In her 28 years at County Hall, she became the first cabinet member for information, communications and lifelong learning and the first woman chair of Lancashire fire authority.Niki served as a member of Lancashire police authority and chair of Lancashire County Developments Ltd.A high point was when she was chair of Lancashire County Council in 2002/03 but she was particularly proud to have represented Skerton from 1989 to 2017 when she was made an Honorary County Alderwoman.She leaves a daughter and three grandsons.Her funeral is at Lancaster Crematorium on Thursday February 15 at 10.30am, with donations in her memory going to Dementia UK.