Former county council stalwart in Lancaster passes away, aged 80
In her 28 years at County Hall, she became the first cabinet member for information, communications and lifelong learning and the first woman chair of Lancashire fire authority.Niki served as a member of Lancashire police authority and chair of Lancashire County Developments Ltd.A high point was when she was chair of Lancashire County Council in 2002/03 but she was particularly proud to have represented Skerton from 1989 to 2017 when she was made an Honorary County Alderwoman.She leaves a daughter and three grandsons.Her funeral is at Lancaster Crematorium on Thursday February 15 at 10.30am, with donations in her memory going to Dementia UK.