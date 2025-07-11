Former chorister returns to Morecambe church as priest
Church members have followed the life of Rev Emma Barker since before she decided to train for the ministry.
A week after being ordained priest at Durham Cathedral, the former pupil of Poulton-le-Sands CE Primary School celebrated Communion at Holy Trinity Church next door with family and friends.
Rev Anne Cunliffe preached.
Emma was joined by her parents, Michael and Anne Peak, and her husband, Rev Paul Barker, rector of The Boldons in the Durham diocese.
She is curate of four parishes nearby as well as chaplain of Newcastle Hospitals.
Also at the service was Susan Gerrard, her first Sunday School teacher.
Emma recalled her confirmation at Morecambe in 1997.
It was a double celebration for the Peak family as it was Michael’s 89th birthday.
Meanwhile, another former member of Morecambe Parish Church, Rev Jono Peatman, has been ordained deacon at Blackburn Cathedral.