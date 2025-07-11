Former chorister returns to Morecambe church as priest

A former chorister and altar server returned to Morecambe Parish Church as priest.

Church members have followed the life of Rev Emma Barker since before she decided to train for the ministry.

A week after being ordained priest at Durham Cathedral, the former pupil of Poulton-le-Sands CE Primary School celebrated Communion at Holy Trinity Church next door with family and friends.

Rev Anne Cunliffe preached.

Rev Emma Barker at Morecambe Parish Church with (from left) Anne and Michael Peak, Rev Paul Barker and Rev Anne Cunliffe.

Emma was joined by her parents, Michael and Anne Peak, and her husband, Rev Paul Barker, rector of The Boldons in the Durham diocese.

She is curate of four parishes nearby as well as chaplain of Newcastle Hospitals.

Also at the service was Susan Gerrard, her first Sunday School teacher.

Emma recalled her confirmation at Morecambe in 1997.

Rev Emma Barker discovers her name in the confirmation register from 1997.

It was a double celebration for the Peak family as it was Michael’s 89th birthday.

Meanwhile, another former member of Morecambe Parish Church, Rev Jono Peatman, has been ordained deacon at Blackburn Cathedral.

Appointed curate of Wesham on the Fylde, he and his wife Amy have two children.

He is following in the footsteps of his father Rev Mike Peatman, vicar of St Thomas, Beverley, and former rector of Morecambe and chaplain of St Martin’s College, Lancaster.