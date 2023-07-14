Football match and fun day will support vital charity which helps family of Morecambe two-year-old with spina bifida

Teddy Shaw's family has been using the Ronald McDonald House next to Manchester Children's Hospital when he needs to go in for regular treatment for issues relating to his spina bifida.

And his dad Eric is now trying to raise as much money as possible for the charity, which supports the families of children in hospital and allows them the space to stay overnight near their child.

As part of this, the family is hosting a charity fun day and football match at Westgate Wanderers FC next month, as well as having a fundraising page for donations to be made.

Teddy with his older brother Louis.

Two-year-old Teddy has myelomeningocele spina bifida, the most serious form of the condition.

Spina bifida occurs when a baby's spine and spinal cord do not develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine.

In Teddy's case, he was born with a sack of fluid coming through an opening in his back, resulting in his spinal cord and nerves being damaged as they were within the sack.

He was also born with hydrocephalus, meaning excess spinal fluid had built up around the ventricles of the brain.

Eric Shaw with sons Teddy and Louis.

At just three days old Teddy had to undergo an eight hour operation to remove the sack and close the opening in his back.

This required plastic surgeons' involvement as well as having a shunt inserted into his head to help drain and prevent the build up of spinal fluid around his brain.

Due to the spina bifida Teddy has also developed further conditions such as severe kidney disease, meaning a transplant in childhood is increasingly likely.

He also finds it difficult to gain weight as has had a gastrostomy (peg) fitted in order to be fed via a pump with a special formula.

Not only that, the damage to his spinal cord and nerves mean he has restricted bladder control and has to be catheterised intermittently throughout the day to try to prevent his kidneys being infected.

While other children Teddy's age would usually be walking by now, this is something that will never be possible for him as he has no feeling or movement from the waist down.

After his birth in February 2021, Teddy remained in hospital for eight weeks.

And due to being born during the Covid pandemic, his older brother Louis, now four, was unable to meet Teddy until after the eight weeks was up.

Teddy’s condition means he and his family often need to have extended stays in Manchester Children’s Hospital - usually for weeks or months at a time.

During those traumatic periods, Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home, and allows Teddy's family the opportunity stay overnight rather than keep making the 90-minute drive.

Instead, they can stay a 30-second walk away from the hospital doors.

As an independent charity, Ronald McDonald House relies on the support and generosity of volunteers, fundraisers and donors to keep thousands of families close to their sick children in hospital each year.

"We just want to raise as much awareness for the charity as we can," Eric said. "They have helped us massively and we have made friends through staying there as well.

"The charity is separate from the hospital and really relies on donations.

“We want to give something back to help them continue providing this level of love and commitment for families.”

Ronald McDonald House has 64 rooms at its Manchester base, which come complete with en-suite bathrooms and a shared kitchen.

"It just means that if we are in hospital for an extended time we can stay there," Eric said.

"It's a long round trip and Teddy can be in for eight weeks at a time. We can't travel a 125 mile round trip every day."

Teddy's condition was diagnosed when his mum Emily Fox was only 16 weeks' pregnant, due to the severity of his spinal deformity.

"There's no sense to it, it can just happen to anyone without any explanation," Eric said.

"It's not life threatening, but it's life limiting. This will affect him for the rest of his life.

"He's always in and out of hospital but he's doing well. He's a little champ and is always happy, and Louis has taken it all in his stride as well."

Eric has previously done some fundraising for Ronald McDonald House, raising £3,000 in 2021.

His partner Rachel Hall also took part in a charity skydive at Black Knights in Cockerham earlier this month.

It's hoped the family fun day will raise thousands more to help.

The event is at King George's Field, the home of Westgate Wanderers, in Maple Avenue on Saturday August 12, from noon until 5pm.

Eric, who used to play and coach at Westgate, now manages Bay Rangers, who will be playing the charity match against Westgate Hawks from 1pm.

Other entertainment will include a tombola, stalls, a bouncy castle and face painting and refreshments.

A raffle with prizes including Jet2 European flight vouchers, a two-night glamping pod stay, a go karting voucher and many others will also be held.

Please note no dogs are allowed and the venue has limited parking.

You can donate to Eric's fundraising page online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/teddyshawsstory2021

