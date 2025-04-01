Football community organises event to honour Poppy Atkinson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A summer football tournament is to be held in honour of Poppy Atkinson after she was killed by a car on a sports pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten-year-old Poppy was taking part in a football training session at Kendal Rugby Club last month when she was struck by a BMW i40 electric car.

Poppy’s coach Corey Smith and England Women’s international Georgia Stanway say they will organise a yearly football event called ‘In Memory of Poppy Atkinson‘.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppy had her heart set on becoming a professional footballer like her idols Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Kobbie Mainoo and Lionel Messi.

Poppy Atkinson.

She played for both Kendal United's U12 girls team and Morecambe Girls.

In a social media post, Corey Smith said: "Myself and Georgia Stanway will be holding a big yearly tournament 'In Memory of Poppy Atkinson' starting this summer.

"Funding will come from us along with sponsorships for the tournament and all local teams will come first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be a special tournament dedicated to Poppy and her family with some really special guests and tributes.

"Share to see what teams would be interested please. Date and venue to be announced very soon. Miss you mate.”

Poppy's funeral took place in her home town of Kendal on March 24.

Her parents Ben and Clare, and seven-year-old brother Edward, joined other family members and friends in the congregation at Kendal Parish Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people turned the streets red to represent Poppy's love for Manchester United at her family's request, "creating a sea of love" to pay their respects.

An artist’s impression on her coffin showed the youngster with a football by her side in a poppy field looking ahead to Old Trafford with the sun on the horizon.

A tribute by Poppy’s family spoke of her ”infectious energy, determination, and love for football” which touched countless lives in her community and beyond.

Two of Poppy’s uncles, Gary Gregory and Thomas Atkinson, set up a fundraiser, with all money raised going towards supporting the funding of Poppy's memorial, as well as supporting grassroots football teams across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can still donate to the page online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-poppy-atkinson-a-rising-football-star?qid=2508af042be18be33b37ffcca49f2c19

A Lancaster man, 40, was arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident.