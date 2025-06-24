Fond farewell and warm welcome as Lancaster solicitors ring the changes

Oglethorpe Sturton & Gillibrand LLP bids a fond farewell to their respected family law partner Emma Briggs, who has retired, and welcomes solicitor Elanor Findlay as head of the family department, and solicitor Katie Egan to the team.

The experienced family team deals with complex family law issues, using a balance of expertise, up to date knowledge, clear communication, attention to detail and compassion.

Both members of Resolution, they offer bespoke tailored advice to each individual on matters such as pre and post nuptial agreements, cohabitation agreements, separation agreements, divorce and financial remedies upon divorce, including pension sharing and arrangements for children.

Elanor has extensive experience in assisting individuals and families in the agriculture and general business sectors, including the energy, defence, NHS, transport, hospitality and entertainment sectors, particularly where information is commercially sensitive.

Oglethorpe Sturton & Gillibrand LLP is a strongly established business in the local area and has offices both on Castle Hill in Lancaster and Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale,

Katie assists Elanor, whilst also growing her practice of specialising in assisting cohabitees to make arrangements to reflect their wishes at any time during their relationship and upon breakdown.

The firm also recently announced its promotion of Laura Barnfield to a partner within the firm.

Laura, whose work and clients cover a mixture of acquisitions and disposals, landlord and tenant work, portfolio management and development work, primarily in the local area, joined the firm just over two years ago. Laura is local to the Lancaster area and well known in the business community.

Laura’s early career was spent in large international law firms based in London and the north west. Laura will continue to work with Allan Sumner, David Park and Charlotte Russell and the rest of the Commercial Property team in delivering high quality and proactive legal advice and services and continuing to develop the practice and the growth of more junior members of staff.

The practice covers Commercial Property, Agriculture, Corporate & Commercial, Employment, Family, Litigation, Private Client and Residential Property.

The past year has seen continued growth across the firm, with, amongst others, new members of the firm’s Family Team, Commercial Property Team, along with the continued recruitment of talented new trainees and paralegals.