Folk rock legends Lindisfarne's 2022 UK tour continues with a show in Morecambe next month

It was Lindisfarne's album Fog on The Tyne that gave them their breakthrough in the UK.

Topping the album charts early in 1972 for four weeks, the release remained on chart for 56 weeks in total while Meet Me on the Corner, one of two songs written by bassist Rod Clements, reached No 5 as a single.

Fifty years on and the acclaimed five-piece line up of long-time members is still wowing audiences with a unique acoustic rock experience guaranteed to get crowds on their feet.

Lindisfarne. The folk rock legends play the Platform in Morecambe on November 18.

They continue entertaining audiences with an extensive repertoire of world-renowned songs delivered in the inimitably engaging way that has trademarked the band's stage act right back to 1970.

Their pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, has proved the perfect medium for their catchy, memorable songs.

The Morecambe date come as the Lindisfarne ‘live' experience goes to the home screen and player with a DVD release of 2021 concert performances expected later this year along with a definitive six CD box set of the band's BBC session work dating right back to its origins.

Today's Lindisfarne comprises a classic five-piece line up of long-time members fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, slide guitar), Steve Daggett (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Paul Smith (drums), Ian Thomson (bass) and Alan Hull's son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, guitars, piano).

Lindisfarne play the Platform on November 18.

Tickets are available at https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions/BN/Performances