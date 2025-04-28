Flood alert issued for parts of Lancaster
A flood warning has been issued for parts of Lancaster today, Monday, due to the expected high tide.
An alert is in place for the Lune estuary south west of Lancaster, with the possibility that the lunchtime high tide may lead to flooding.
Flooding of roads and low lying land is possible, but property flooding is not expected, the government warning says.
The highest tide level is expected to be at Aldcliffe Marsh, Heaton Marsh, Marsh, Greyhound Bridge, Skerton Bridge, Newton, Overton, Middleton, Glasson, Conder Green, Conder Bridge and Thurnham Moss at 12:15pm.
Flooding is possible two hours either side of this time.
Tidal conditions are expected to improve this evening.
