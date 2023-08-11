First pictures inside new Lancaster deli and wine bar

A new artisan delicatessen and wine bar in Lancaster city centre has opened its doors.

Work has been under way for several months on Stonewell Spring, at 4-5 Stonewell.

And it is now open for business, although an official opening is not until next Wednesday, August 16.

The team at The Quarterhouse in Moor Lane are behind the new venture, which is due to open later this month.

They hope they can help fill a void in the market and introduce customers to many local food producers.

Carringtons Coffee Co, based in Carnforth, and The Original Damson Ketchup from Kirkby Lonsdale are among the artisan businesses providing produce.

Hampers are on sale offering a selection of goods by a variety of local producers around the region.

Alan Hempton, one of the deli’s owners, said: “We are supporting a lot of local independent businesses.

"If you shop here you are not just supporting us, you are supporting a lot of other businesses.”

Stonewell Spring is currently open Wednesday to Saturday from 10.30am until late evening, although this could be modified at a later date.

New staff have been taken on for the business, and recruitment is currently on hold until it’s known whether more will be needed.

The venue forms part of a major transformsation project for the historic prominent city centre building.

The whole building has been renovated and refurbished thanks to architect Peter Mercer and his brother John of Mercer Property Investments, having stood derelict for a decade.

