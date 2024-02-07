We were invited to see behind the scenes at the new promenade venue, which is due to open on February 10.

Laser Rush is the latest venture opened by Jet Ltd, who also run Morecambe venues Jump Rush, Soul Bowl, Vista, Pleasureland and Johnny’s.

The exciting laser tag venture is sited in the former B&M building and will feature two battle zone grounds, Destination Apocalypse and Battle Barracks.

Laser Rush will be offering a range of deals and packages, including stag parties, hen dos, team building days, birthday parties, after school discount clubs and corporate events.

The venue launches with a special 10 per cent off for all bookings made and taken in February using code FEB10.

To learn more and book, visit www.laser-rush.co.uk

