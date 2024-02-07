News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

First look inside Morecambe’s exciting new laser tag attraction

Morecambe’s newest fun attraction opens its doors at the weekend, and we’ve been inside for a sneak peek!
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 17:27 GMT

We were invited to see behind the scenes at the new promenade venue, which is due to open on February 10.

Laser Rush is the latest venture opened by Jet Ltd, who also run Morecambe venues Jump Rush, Soul Bowl, Vista, Pleasureland and Johnny’s.

The exciting laser tag venture is sited in the former B&M building and will feature two battle zone grounds, Destination Apocalypse and Battle Barracks.

Laser Rush will be offering a range of deals and packages, including stag parties, hen dos, team building days, birthday parties, after school discount clubs and corporate events.

The venue launches with a special 10 per cent off for all bookings made and taken in February using code FEB10.

To learn more and book, visit www.laser-rush.co.uk

Colin Jones, Ryan Kearns, Tara Carter, Lauren Woof and Georgia Bradshaw inside Laser Rush in Morecambe.

1. Laser Rush

Colin Jones, Ryan Kearns, Tara Carter, Lauren Woof and Georgia Bradshaw inside Laser Rush in Morecambe. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Colin Jones and Georgia Bradshaw in the new Laser Rush.

2. Laser Rush

Colin Jones and Georgia Bradshaw in the new Laser Rush. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Ryan Kearns at Laser Rush, which opens this weekend.

3. Laser Rush

Ryan Kearns at Laser Rush, which opens this weekend. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Colin Jones in the new Laser Rush attraction.

4. Laser Rush

Colin Jones in the new Laser Rush attraction. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeSoul Bowl