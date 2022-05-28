Measuring 18 metres long and 1.6 metres wide, the tapestry was woven in Burnley using recycled cotton and wool in Burnley.

It features merged black and white images of the Queen's visits to Lancashire during her reign.

The inspiration came when the Lord Lieutenant Lord Shuttleworth and Deputy Lieutenants; Tony Attard and Dennis Mendoros spent time at the Harris Museum in Preston, viewing the journey of the county and all that has been achieved throughout history by its industrialists.

The tapestry in production

They wanted to celebrate our monarch and the people she has devoted herself to.

Following an open call competition, Jamie Holman, 48, from Blackburn was chosen to create the tapestry.

To accompany the tapestry Jamie - a graduate of the Chelsea College of Art - has also produced a 'soundscape' recording of memories of 70 people from Lancashire, all of whom are aged 70 and have been alive as long as The Queen has been on the throne.

Where can I see and hear it?

Artist Jamie Holman

The completed tapestry and narrative will be on display in Blackburn Cathedral from June 2 until January 2023.

The tapestry will be housed in a horse-shoe frame, backed in local manufactured velvet, which visitors enter. They are then surrounded by eight immersive speakers playing the people’s voices.

Legacy

Lord Shuttleworth said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a unique historical occasion that allows us as her subjects an opportunity to express our thanks for 70 years of continuous service to the nation.

"We are delighted that not only has The Queen provided great constitutional stability but also defined our nation to the world. The commissioning of this great artwork will give the people of Lancashire a legacy to celebrate this major event.”

Jamie Holman added: “I wanted to make this a capsule of more than our monarch’s 70 years – but for 70 years of her people. The collaborative approach that went into making the piece of art represents the closeness of the Lancashire community and the significant part it has played in The Queen’s 70-year reign.”